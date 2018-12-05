Primavera Sound 2019 Lineup

Primavera Sound has announced its 2019 lineup and it’s absolutely stacked.

Erykah Badu, Future, Interpol, Tame Impala, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Solange, J Balvin, and Rosalia are all top-line bookings, and the rest of the festival is rounded out with the likes of FKA Twigs, Nas, Mac DeMarco, Christine And The Queens, Courtney Barnett, Charli XCX, Guided By Voices, Robyn, Carly Rae Jepsen, Suede, Liz Phair, Mura Masa, Jawbreaker, James Blake, Kali Uchis, Jarvis Cocker, Primal Scream, Pusha T, and many, many more.

It’ll also feature the reunited Stereolab, who are coming together again for their first performances since 2009.

Check out the whole lineup on the poster above.

The Barcelona-based festival is taking place next year from 5/30 through 6/1 at the Parc del Forum. More information and tickets are available here.

Here’s the lineup announcement video: