Morrissey Details New Covers Album California Son

Next year, Morrissey is releasing a covers album called California Son. The album’s been rumored for a while now, but today the official Morrissey site posted a rundown of what songs he’ll be covering on it and a couple more details behind it. It was produced by Joe Chiccarelli and will be put out via BMG — there’s no exact release date yet, but it’s rumored for March.

On the album, Morrissey will cover songs by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Dionne Warwick, Phil Ochs, Carly Simon, Melanie, and more. It seemingly won’t, however, include his cover of the Pretenders’ “Back On The Chain Gang,” which came out earlier this year.

Here’s the tracklist: