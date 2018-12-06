Crazy Rich Asians Director Turning Journey Singer’s Life Into A Movie

Crazy Rich Asians was a crazy success, so naturally director Jon M. Chu is following up that blockbuster with a biopic about Journey’s current lead singer. Chu’s movie will focus on the story of Arnel Pineda, the Filipino singer who took over as lead vocalist for the band in 2007 after being discovered by Neal Schon on YouTube. The story was laid out in the 2012 documentary Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey, which Warner Bros has acquired the rights to and will now turn into a narrative feature film, according to Deadline. The studio is in talks to license Journey songs for the film.

Here’s Chu’s statement about the movie:

The success of Crazy Rich Asians has blown my mind and set me on a path to champion more unique inspirational stories that represent new perspectives from all around the world. This story in particular has been on my mind since I first read about it years ago. A true fairy tale and triumph of the human spirit. An unlikely hero, an undeniable talent, the power of music and a worldwide stage (literally) has all the ingredients I love about movies. Plus I have been a fan of Journey’s music since I can remember. I am excited to be bringing the audience along on this incredible story with my partners at Warner Bros who have been a leading champion of diverse voices in front and behind the camera.

Journey’s most notable lead vocalist Steve Perry reunited with the band last year and met his replacement, Pineda, at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last year.