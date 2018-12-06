Father John Misty is hosting a benefit concert for the California wildfires later this month in Los Angeles. The show will take place at the Ace Hotel on 12/18 and it’ll feature performances from FJM himself, Haim, Mac DeMarco, Rivers Cuomo, Rostam, Tim Heidecker, Weyes Blood, Jeff Bhasker, Jonathan Wilson, Lucius, and more.

Proceeds from the show will go towards The Southern California Disaster Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale this Friday (12/7) at 10AM PST, and there’s also an auction for front-row seats for the show.

Earlier this year, Father John Misty released a new album, God’s Favorite Customer, which made it onto our 50 Best Albums Of 2018 list.