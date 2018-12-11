American Football – “Silhouettes”

In 2016, 17 years after releasing their self-titled debut and 16 years after breaking up, the beloved Illinois emo band American Football finally returned with a self-titled reunion album. We haven’t heard much from them since then, but fortunately, we won’t have to wait another 17 years for a third album. Because today, American Football have announced another self-titled album.

Like its predecessor, the third American Football was recorded at Arc Studios in Omaha, Nebraska with producer Jason Cupp. Unlike its predecessor, it’ll feature guest vocals from Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Land Of Talk’s Elizabeth Powell, and Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell.

“We put a lot of time and a lot of energy into it,” frontman Mike Kinsella says in a press release. “We were all thoughtful about what we wanted to put out there. Last time, it was figuring out how to use all of our different arms. This time, we were like — OK we have these arms, let’s use them.”

The third American Football will be out in March on Polyvinyl. And today, Kinsella and company have shared its first single, “Silhouettes,” a seven-minute emo odyssey full of chiming metallophones and sparkling guitars. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

1 “Silhouettes”

2 “Every Wave To Ever Rise” (Feat. Elizabeth Powell)

3 “Uncomfortably Numb” (Feat. Hayley Williams)

4 “Heir Apparent”

5 “Doom In Full Bloom”

6 “I Can’t Feel You” (Feat. Rachel Goswell)

7 “Mine To Miss”

8 “Life Support”

American Football (LP3) is out 3/22 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.