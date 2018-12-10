Netflix Releasing Fyre Festival Documentary Next Month

If you thought you’d heard the last of the corporate shitshow that was Fyre Festival, well then you don’t know how pop culture works in 2018! There are multiple projects in the works about Billy McFarland and Ja Rule’s mess of a fest — there’s a Hulu multi-part documentary series coming at some point, a (maybe real?) fictionalized account from Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island, and a Netflix documentary called Fyre, which will be the first one up when it’s released early next year.

The streaming service has just announced that Fyre will debut on 1/18. It’s directed by Chris Smith, whose credits include American Movie and last year’s Jim And Andy: The Great Beyond.

There’s a brief trailer from Netflix, which you can check out below: