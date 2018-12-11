A few days ago, Neil Young denounced the organizers and sponsor for his forthcoming concert with Bob Dylan at London’s Hyde Park, citing premature ticket sales and his disapproval of “fossil fuel finding” Barclays Bank. “That doesn’t work for me. I believe in Science,” he wrote in a post on his Neil Young Archives website. “I worry about the Climate Crisis and am deeply concerned about its massive global ramifications and my beautiful grandchildren’s future… There’s no doubt about it – it’s been a massive fuck up!”

His complaints worked: Young announced that Barclays will no longer sponsor the show. “NYA is happy to announce that the Hyde park show will proceed without Barclays as a sponsor,” the post reads. “We are overjoyed, so happy to be playing the show! NYA tickets to all tiers will be available today. We will have the announcement and ticket sales up very soon.” The concert will proceed with the new title, “Sponsored By Nobody.”