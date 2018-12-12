Greg Dulli – “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

Greg Dulli has decided to indulge in this year’s holiday music rollout. Coming off 2017’s reunion effort In Spades with his mainstay project the Afghan Whigs, the soul-rocker is debuting a less-than-festive solo rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” today ahead of the single’s official release this Friday.

Dulli is no stranger to covers. Live shows from the Whigs and his other band the Twilight Singers have always overflowed with loving reinterpretations of other people’s songs. In recent years, he’s shared gnarled and unconventional versions of Leonard Cohen, Sharon Van Etten, Frank Ocean, and David Bowie standards. But today’s take on the seasonal classic marks his first ever holiday track. It’s eerie and aching, with none of the original’s waltzing swoon, and his voice is a coarse, breathy rasp.

Listen below.

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is out 12/14.