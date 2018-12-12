Woman’s Hour Break Up, But Are Releasing A Final Album

A few years ago, the UK band Woman’s Hour made a splash with a string of singles that led up to their 2014 debut album, Conversations. And now they’re back after five years away. Well, sort of. The band is actually breaking up, but as they do so they’re releasing their second and final album, Ephyra, which is in part a comment on the inner tensions of the band.

They broke up before Ephyra was fully completed, but a year after recording they decided to release what they had made together. Today, they’re putting out the album’s first single, “Don’t Speak.” Here’s a note that accompanies the album on their Bandcamp page:

Most of these songs were recorded as demos on a farm in the outskirts of Kendal in early 2015. We brought our Roland Juno 60 and Korg MS10 synthesisers, a Fender Jazzmaster, a 1978 Fender Musicmaster Bass, a couple of amps, a bag of effects, a Sennheiser mic and a gas heater loaned to us by our relatives Peter and Hazel. Over the next two years we all moved around quite a lot but most of the final recordings were made at Will’s house in Leytonstone. They were mostly mixed by Josh and mastered by Rupert Clervaux. They contain the thoughts, memories, ambitions, fears and sleepless nights that have come to define the narrative of our lives over the last three years. These songs are letters to you, and once you’ve sent a letter you can never ask for it back.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Don’t Speak”

02 “From Eden To Exile Then Into Dust”

03 “I Can’t Take You Seriously”

04 “Luke”

05 “Mirrorball”

06 “Heathen”

07 “It’s A Blast”

08 “Removal Of Hope”

Ephyra is out 2/15. Pre-order it here.