2018 In Review

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships: 27 Memorable Music Tweets From 2018

CREDIT: Ralph Breaks The Internet

A lot happened in the year of our lord 2018, and a lot of it happened on Twitter. Beefs were had: Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan, Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks, Lisa Prank and Elon Musk. Love stories began: Grimes and Elon Musk, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Kanye and Donald Trump. Memes were posted: tide pods, big dick energy, Gritty. Tweets were tweeted: funny tweets, mean tweets, scary presidential tweets.

Here at Stereogum, we like music, we occasionally like Twitter, and we always like listing things. And so every year, we apply a rigorous scientific methodology to completely objectively determine the year’s most memorable tweets from musicians. We didn’t include Kanye this year, because Kanye mostly makes us sad these days, but you can find the rest below. Honorable mentions: Ryley Walker and Vince Staples’ entire online presences.

27. Phoebe Bridgers teaches Mark Kozelek what a meme is

26. Bhad Bhabie calls 6ix9ine out

25. Smash Mouth mouth smash

24. Jack Antonoff has had it with your heteronormative gossip about Lorde

23-11. Liam Gallagher live tweets listening to Radiohead

10. Death Cab For Cutie blows…

9. You are part of the illusion

8-7. Young Thug changes his name to SEX

6. Destiny’s Child forget when Beyoncé’s birthday is

View this post on Instagram

close

A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on

5. We stan a forehead legend

View this post on Instagram

👏

A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on

4-3. Lana Del Rey won’t not fuck you the fuck up

2. Charli XCX wants you to suck her big robot dick

1. Demi Lovato gives us the strength to carry on

Thanks Demi! Couldn’t do it without ya. See you on the blog in 2019!

Tags: Ariana Grande, Axl Rose, Azealia Banks, Beyoncé, Bhad Babie, Charli XCX, Death Cab For Cutie, Demi Lovato, Destiny's Child, Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, Lorde, Mark Kozelek, Phoebe Bridgers, Threatin, Young Thug