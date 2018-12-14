A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships: 27 Memorable Music Tweets From 2018

A lot happened in the year of our lord 2018, and a lot of it happened on Twitter. Beefs were had: Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan, Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks, Lisa Prank and Elon Musk. Love stories began: Grimes and Elon Musk, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Kanye and Donald Trump. Memes were posted: tide pods, big dick energy, Gritty. Tweets were tweeted: funny tweets, mean tweets, scary presidential tweets.

Here at Stereogum, we like music, we occasionally like Twitter, and we always like listing things. And so every year, we apply a rigorous scientific methodology to completely objectively determine the year’s most memorable tweets from musicians. We didn’t include Kanye this year, because Kanye mostly makes us sad these days, but you can find the rest below. Honorable mentions: Ryley Walker and Vince Staples’ entire online presences.

27. Phoebe Bridgers teaches Mark Kozelek what a meme is

I taught mark kozelek what a meme was today — millennial falcon (@phoebe_bridgers) July 19, 2018

26. Bhad Bhabie calls 6ix9ine out

A King who doesn't is no King at all. https://t.co/Jg1GAlfIjI — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 4, 2018

24. Jack Antonoff has had it with your heteronormative gossip about Lorde

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

23-11. Liam Gallagher live tweets listening to Radiohead

So I'm in this crazy house everyfucker is banging on about the band radio play help — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Some tunecall creepy fuvker — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Planet tickle — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

The bond — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

I'm out — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Ffs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

The rapping in the middle of the bends taking the piss — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

How the fuck did these teds get big — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Karma police that's it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Karma police ffs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Cmon ya cunts Karna police — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

What album is this fuvking karma police on — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Rite it's going off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

10. Death Cab For Cutie blows…

… other albums out of the water? https://t.co/pBs5pGGWS0 — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) August 3, 2018

9. You are part of the illusion

8-7. Young Thug changes his name to SEX

I’m changing my name to SEX…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

For now on call me SEX!!! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

6. Destiny’s Child forget when Beyoncé’s birthday is

View this post on Instagram close A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on Oct 11, 2018 at 2:02pm PDT

5. We stan a forehead legend

4-3. Lana Del Rey won’t not fuck you the fuck up

@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

2. Charli XCX wants you to suck her big robot dick

lol suck my big robot dick. https://t.co/KoihqmZUOo — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) November 16, 2018

1. Demi Lovato gives us the strength to carry on

Good luck on your blog. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 6, 2018

Thanks Demi! Couldn’t do it without ya. See you on the blog in 2019!