Judge Issues Final $5M Judgment In “Blurred Lines” Trial Against Robin Thicke & Pharrell Williams

Judgment in the “Blurred Lines” copyright lawsuit was finally settled once and for all on Monday when a California federal judge entered a nearly $5 million judgment against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams and in favor of Marvin Gaye’s family. This ends the saga of the much-watched lawsuit, which began in 2013.

According to Judge John A. Kronstadt’s amended judgment, Thicke, Williams and Williams’ More Water From Nazareth Publishing Inc. are jointly required to pay Gaye’s family $2,848,846.50 in damages. As well, Thicke will pay an additional $1,768,191.88 and Williams and his publishing company will pay another $357,630.96 to the Gaye family in separate awards of profits attributable to the deemed copyright infringement against Gaye’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up.”

All inclusive, the total award is $4,983,766.85.

The Gayes are also entitled to receive prejudgment interest on the actual damages award and respective profits against each of them totaling $9,097.51. Additional interest will accrue until the money is paid in full. Each party is responsible to bear their own attorney’s fees.

Moving forward, the Gaye family is entitled to a running royalty of half the “Blurred Lines” songwriter and publishing revenue.

