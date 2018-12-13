Ariana Grande – “Imagine”

Ariana Grande has shared the second single from her upcoming album thank u, next, following its fascinating, chart-topping title track. It’s called “Imagine.” No, it’s not a John Lennon cover, but like Lennon’s secular humanist standard, it invites you to envision a much different world. One lyrical excerpt Grande tweeted this week: “imagine a world like that.”

“Imagine” is a slow-creeping R&B ballad in the vein of “R.E.M.” from Sweetener, one of our absolute favorite albums of 2018. I guess she has decided to name all of those kinds of songs after beloved rock iconography.

Listen below.

Grande originally hinted that thank u, next would be out before the end of 2018, and she still has about three weeks left to make that happen. If not, look for it in 2019 on Republic.