You guys really like “Africa,” huh! The bit seemed ironic at first, but I don’t know what to believe anymore. Earlier this year, Weezer covered Toto’s 1982 hit after a fan ran a viral campaign requesting the cover. Now, we’re hearing it sampled in a new Pitbull song for the forthcoming Aquaman soundtrack. The result is truly incredible. “From ocean to ocean / Sea to sea / I’m something that you gotta see,” he semi-raps over the tropical beat before someone named Rhea comes in for the chorus. The song is called “Ocean To Ocean.” It seems as if Mr. 305 has abandoned Miami for the deep blue. Brace yourself and listen to the song below.

Weezer’s “Africa” cover came up in our conversation with Phoebe Bridgers today. She said that if Boygenius were to cover the song, they would “dump all the responsibility on Julien because she’s the most musical. She would have totally arranged it perfectly.” Here’s hoping! Read the full conversation here.