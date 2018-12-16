Matt Damon hosted last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live and played a ride-or-die Weezer fan in one of the sketches. It starts with him playing their cover of “Africa” by Toto at a Christmas party. Leslie Jones calls Damon a fake fan for liking Weezer’s new stuff: “I’m just confused because real Weezer fans know that they haven’t had a good album since Pinkerton in 1996.” Damon fires back, “‘Pork And Beans’ is better than ‘Buddy Holly’…No offense, but burn in hell.” It’s pretty funny. For the record, I’m on Leslie’s side. Watch it below.

THEY HAD A WHOLE ASS SKIT ABOUT WEEZER AND ME ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AND IM ACTUALLY CRYING AAAGGGGHHHHHHH — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 16, 2018