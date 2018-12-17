Kool A.D. Accused Of Sexual Assault By 4 Women

Four women have accused Victor Vazquez, aka Kool A.D., of sexual assault, Pitchfork reports. The alleged incidents of non-consensual sex took place between 2006 and 2015. The rapper, formerly of Das Racist, confirmed each encounter but claimed he believed all of them to be consensual.

Vazquez’s estranged wife Saba Moeel, who creates music under the name Cult Days and has a daughter with Vazquez, said her first sexual encounter with the rapper, at his parents’ house in 2010 or 2011, was non-consensual. “I told him straight up, ‘We can hook up, but I don’t want to have sex tonight,’” she said. “He did it anyway.” She said Vazquez also forced her to perform oral sex at a New Year’s party several years later. (Moeel previously discussed the relationship in a report by Consequence of Sound.)

Marta Martinez, a former classmate of Vazquez’s at Wesleyan University, claimed Vazquez stayed at her apartment in 2006 and woke her up several times one night to pressure her into sex, against her repeated denials. Early in the morning, she said, Vazquez penetrated her while she was asleep. Weeks later, Martinez learned she was pregnant; Vazquez paid for her abortion.

A third woman, who connected with Vazquez at a party in 2013 after attending his show in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said she took hallucinogenic mushrooms with Vazquez and invited him to her apartment. There, she said, he performed oral sex on her and put his penis in her mouth after she told him she did not want to have sex.

A fourth woman named Andie Flores who started assisting Das Racist’s business operations in 2012 told Pitchfork that Vazquez “tried to finger” her while they were riding in a van at that year’s Bonnaroo festival. She said Vazquez initiated sex without her consent later that summer in New York and again in 2015 at her home in Austin.

Vazquez wrote a long statement to Pitchfork admitting that he “compulsively sought validation through sex, selfishly unaware of the harm I was causing” and is “learning to confront myself now so that I may transform my toxic pattern.” He also said, “I hope Saba finds the help she needs.”

Read the full report at Pitchfork.

This article originally appeared on Spin.