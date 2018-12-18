A previously unheard 1954 Woody Guthrie recording was discovered in the Shel Silverstein Archive and shared today by Variety. The song is called “Hoodoo Voodoo” and it features Guthrie, Sonny Terry, and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. Wilco and Billy Bragg recorded the song for 1998’s Mermaid Avenue, an album that contains other renditions of Guthrie’s unfinished lyrics. Guthrie’s gentle recording stands in stark contrast with Wilco and Bragg’s bouncy jaunt. Listen to both versions of “Hoodoo Voodoo” below.