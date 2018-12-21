Earl Sweatshirt’s modestly-titled album Some Rap Songs dropped earlier this month, and now the LA rapper is back on a new track from Stoney Willis. Titled “Nu Stogie,” the track takes cues from Willis’ dark, hazy, and incredibly unsettling debut album Mirror Monsters, as well as from some of his production for Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, and others throughout his still young career.

The followup to 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, Some Rap Songs was one of our favorite albums of 2018 along with Rico Nasty, Playboi Carti, Pusha T, and more. Last month, Earl made a guest appearance on a gorgeous, soulful track from the Alchemist titled “E Coli.” He also memorably rapped over Alchemist beats on the tracks “Warlord Leather,” “Wind In My Sails,” and “Play It Cool.” Check out “Nu Stogie” below.

This story originally appeared on Spin.