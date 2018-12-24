LeBron James Apologizes For Quoting 21 Savage Lyric About “Jewish Money”

LeBron James has apologized for quoting a 21 Savage lyric in an Instagram caption over the weekend. The lyric in question comes from the song “ASMR“: “We been gettin’ that Jewish money, everything is Kosher.” LeBron faced criticism following the post that said he was perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes.

In an interview with ESPN, James said that he thought the lyric was “a compliment” and noted that he frequently posts lyrics from songs he’s listening to. Here’s the full quote:

Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone. That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So, I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.

21 Savage’s lyrics have come under scrutiny in the past: He’s used the word “faggot” before, including on his Issa Album track “Money Convo” and on a feature on a Young Nudy track from earlier this year.

UPDATE: 21 Savage has also apologized via tweet: