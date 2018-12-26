Tørsö – “Grab A Shovel”

Bay Area wrecking crew Tørsö are among the best-loved bands on the DIY hardcore circuit right now. They play with a feverish, otherworldly urgency, bringing all the fire of classic D-beat to their anthemic face-rippers. Lately, they’ve been quiet; they haven’t released anything since their molten 2015 full-length debut Sono Pronta A Morire. But early next year, they’re coming back with the new 7″ EP Build And Break on the hardcore institution Revelation Records. Deafheaven collaborator Jack Shirley recorded the four-song EP live-to-tape, and “Grab A Shovel,” the first song that they’ve shared, is a headlong two-minute destroyer that’s all about the paralyzing power of self-loathing. Listen below.

<a href="http://torsoxvx.bandcamp.com/album/build-and-break" target="_blank">Build and Break by TORSO</a>

The Build And Break EP is out 1/11 on Revelation; pre-order it here.