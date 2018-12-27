Watch Elle Fanning Sing “Dancing On My Own” In Teen Spirit Trailer

Teen Spirit is an upcoming film that stars Elle Fanning as a budding pop singer and a contestant in an American Idol-esque show. Instead of any original songs, though, the movie will feature Fanning singing a variety of already-established hits, including tracks from Ellie Goulding, Tegan & Sara, Grimes, Ariana Grande, Annie Lennox, and others. (There’s also an officially unreleased track from Carly Rae Jepsen and Jack Antonoff, “Wildflowers,” that leaked a couple years ago as a leftover from E•MO•TION.)

A couple months ago, its first trailer teased all those performances while focusing on the dramatic side of the film. A new teaser that’s just come out highlights the music. In it, Fanning sings Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.”

Check it out below.

Teen Spirit is out next spring.