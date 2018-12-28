Pearl Jam Discontinuing Annual Fan Club Single After 27 Years

For basically their entire history as a band, Pearl Jam have maintained an annual subscription singles series through their Ten Club fan club, releasing 7″ vinyl often marked by covers, live tracks, and big-name collaborations. The series launched in 1991, the same year the band released their star-making debut album Ten, with the “Let Me Sleep” 7″. Since then Pearl Jam have maintained the series with surprising consistency. They skipped 1994 but otherwise released a single to club members every year up until 2016, usually around the holidays. However, the release schedule has fallen behind in recent years; the 2015 edition wasn’t released until May 2016, and the 2016 version didn’t come out until December 2017. The 2017 and 2018 singles have yet to materialize, and although the band insists they’re still coming, they’ve decided to end series after that.

A message on Pearl Jam’s website reads as follows:

Beginning January 1, 2019 the Ten Club Single will be discontinued. We hope that you have enjoyed these special collectibles over the past 25+ years. All members who purchased or renewed their membership in 2017 and/or 2018 will still receive the MP3 downloads of the Ten Club Single for those years. Members who purchased or renewed their membership at the Analog level in 2017 and/or 2018 will also receive the limited edition vinyl for those years once physical production is complete. Pearl Jam and all of us at Ten Club appreciate the loyalty and dedication from our members. It has been amazing to watch the fan club evolve over the years into the tight-knit community it is today, and we’re excited to see what the future holds. Thank you, Pearl Jam & Ten Club

Earlier this year Pearl Jam shared audio of “Can’t Deny Me,” their first new song in five years, with Ten Club members. Detailed archives of the Ten Club discography can be found at the official Pearl Jam fan community and Wikipedia. Congrats to Eddie Vedder and friends for keeping this going this long.