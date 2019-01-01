Welcome to 2019! We’re starting the year out on an excellent note with a new track from Noname. “Song 31,” the Chicago rapper’s first release since September’s transcendent Room 25 — one of 2018’s best albums — picks up right where she left off in terms of substance and quality.

Over upbeat soul-jazz backing that playfully prods at notions of space and time, Noname unrolls a typically wonderful sequence of poetic imagery. One of many evocative excerpts: “Rolling up on the beach/ Smoking a holy leaf/ Laughing, baking, my homey T hoping joking is all we need/ When I sell pain for profit/ Now I binge-watch Atlanta/ No more TV representation from a Kelsey Grammar/ Let’s toast to niggas getting checks to work behind the camera/ Somebody raise their nana.” There’s much more where that came from, including a Christmas-related sequence that somehow ties Santa Claus to cancer and hits you with an emotional sucker-punch about loved ones lost to the prison system. And when the band takes over about 2/3 in to ride the song to conclusion, they show off a degree of casual virtuosity worthy of the rapper they’re backing.

Noname is about to head out on tour starting Wednesday in Detroit, and given the level she’s operating at right now, you don’t want to miss her when she blows through your town. Hear “Song 31″ below, where you can also find those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

01/02 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

01/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall (Sold Out)

01/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

01/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Sold Out)

01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Sold Out)

01/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Sold Out)

01/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Sold Out)

01/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale (Sold Out)

01/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale (Sold Out)

01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (Sold Out)

01/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

01/18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

01/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

01/21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

01/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

01/24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

01/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

01/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

03/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM at UCO Performance Lab

03/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

03/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (Sold Out)

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory