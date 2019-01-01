Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “Outside”

Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross recently added the Netflix smash hit Bird Box to their ever-expanding list of film scoring credits. The Sandra Bullock-starring film — a horror story and family drama about monsters that can only kill you if you see them — reportedly set a Netflix record, with more than 45 million accounts watching it within its first week on the streaming service. All those people were listening to Reznor and Ross compositions like “Outside,” which has seen official release today.

On Twitter today, after thanking fans for a successful 2018 (including NIN’s release of Bad Witch and tour with the Jesus And Mary Chain), Reznor shared official audio for “Outside” as well as a link to purchase the full Bird Box soundtrack. Despite being labeled the “abridged” version, the song runs almost 13 minutes. It’s the sort of creepy instrumental music you want when you hire the Nine Inch Nails braintrust to score your movie, with haunting piano arpeggios serving as a through line for eerie samples and waves of caustic noise.

Hear the song and check out Reznor’s messages below.

First, THANK YOU for the support last year. Between the record and tour it really felt pretty great from my perspective. Nothing is taken for granted and I appreciate you coming along for the ride. — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) January 1, 2019

Secondly, YES Atticus and I scored Bird Box and the soundtrack is now available. https://t.co/n3hyEd3lOb

Listen to the track Outside from it right here: https://t.co/K3bfwX54Jd — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) January 1, 2019

The Bird Box soundtrack is available for purchase here and will reportedly hit streaming services by 1/25 at the latest.