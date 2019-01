Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi was involved in a street fight in Auckland, New Zealand in which someone was stabbed and sent to the hospital, TMZ reports. Slim Jxmmi was apparently walking with a crew when the fight broke out over someone on the street recording video of the group.

There’s no indication of who did the stabbing or who got stabbed. Jxmmi was spotted talking to police after the fact. The other half of Rae Sremmurd Swae Lee was not seen at the scene.

TMZ has video of the altercation: