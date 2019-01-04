Lizzo – “Juice” Video

Lizzo has had a string of impressive singles over the last couple years, including “Boys,” “Fitness,” and “Truth Hurts.” She also had a blip of viral fame for a second there last fall, when a clip of her playing the flute and hitting the shoot was seemingly everywhere.

Today, the Minneapolis-bred artist is back with a rambunctiously upbeat brand-new track called “Juice.” “Ain’t my fault that I’m out here gettin’ loose/ Gotta blame it on the Goose, gotta blame it on the juice, baby,” she sings in the chorus. It’s a delightful, funky throwback that sounds slick and assured.

The Quinn Wilson-directed music video finds Lizzo in a variety of situations where she’s clearly the star, from the hot-seat on a late-night show to getting drenched in lotion by a hot man.

Watch and listen below.

“Juice” is out now.