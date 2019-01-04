Watch Animated Axl Rose Sing A New Song With Bugs Bunny

Axl Rose famously spent years and years slaving over Chinese Democracy, Guns N’ Roses’ proper follow-up to 1991’s two-volume epic Use Your Illusion (or 1993’s covers collection “The Spaghetti Incident?” if you prefer). He spent so long on the album, in fact, that its title became shorthand for a musical project that would never come out. Well, Chinese Democracy did finally come out back in November of 2008, and ever since then Rose has gone back to his previous habit of not releasing music.

That changes today with help from… Bugs Bunny? Yes, Rose has a new solo track called “Rock The Rock,” his first new song in more than 10 years, and it debuts in the context of the Looney Tunes reboot launching this year on the streaming service Boomerang. According to YouTube, it’s from a story in which “the gang teams up to stop an asteroid from destroying the Earth.”

Rose appears alongside Bugs and other Looney Tunes characters today in an animated “Rock The Rock” music video. As you can see, the Wascally Wabbit handles lead guitar, which hopefully won’t start a new feud with Slash that derails the widely beloved GNR reunion. Watch below.