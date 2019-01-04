One Step Closer are a hardcore band from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania who may or may not be named after a Linkin Park song. They fucking rip. The band released their self-titled debut EP two years ago, and today, they follow it up with From Me To You, a frantic and intense six-song burst of passionate shit-ripping. One Step Closer play fast and angry, but they’ve got a clangy vulnerability, too. And they write hooks. We already posted the EP opener “The Reach,” and now the whole EP is out. You can stream it below, and you should do that, since it rules.

<a href="http://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/from-me-to-you" target="_blank">From Me To You by One Step Closer</a>

From Me To You is out now on the great Triple B label.