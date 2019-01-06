Bohemian Rhapsody has won Best Picture — Drama at the Golden Globes. Biting the dust in the wake of the blockbuster Queen biopic were Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, and the heavily favored A Star Is Born.

The award was handed out moments after Rami Malek won Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury.

The Best Picture win caps off a fraught but profitable creative process. Bohemian Rhapsody was met with controversy before and after its release; Sacha Baron Cohen dropped out of the Mercury role over creative conflicts with the surviving members of Queen, and the treatment of Mercury’s sexuality has come under scrutiny. Production was also halted when Fox fired director Bryan Singer for his repeated absences from the set. Despite the controversy, the film went on to become the highest-grossing musician biopic of all time.