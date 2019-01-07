The lineup for the 2019 Governors Ball music festival has just been announced. It includes Tyler, The Creator, the Strokes, Florence + The Machine, Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas, the 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Charli XCX, Noname, Brockhampton, U.S. Girls, Jorja Smith, Soccer Mommy, Vince Staples, Mitski, and more. The ninth annual festival will take place from 5/31 to 6/02 on New York’s Randall’s Island Park. Check out the full Governors Ball lineup below.

The Strokes

Florence + The Machine

Tyler, The Creator

NAS

SZA

Major Lazer

The 1975

Lil Wayne

Brockhampton

Gesaffelstein

Jorja Smith

Kacey Musgraves

Zhu

Vince Staples

Blood Orange

Lord Huron

Sheck Wes

Beast Coast (Joey Bada$$ + Flatbush Zombies)

Louis The Child

Kaytranada

Bazzi

The Internet

Playboi Carti

Mitski

Lily Allen

MØ

Ty Dolla $ign

Noname

Charli XCX

Jessie Reyez

King Princess

Bob Moses

Denzel Curry

Clairo

Hippo Campus

Ravyn Lenae

Saba

Amber Mark

The Voidz

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Cautious Clay

Jeremy Zucker

Chelsea Cutler

070Shake

SOB X RBE

Parcels

Elohim

Sunflower Bean

U.S. Girls

Calpurnia

Taylor Bennett

Dennis Lloyd

Soccer Mommy

Miles Kane

Dreamerrs

Still Woozy

Hundredth

Njozma

Jack Harlow

Suzi Wu

Aaron Aye

Easy Life

Shaed

The Underacheivers

Kirk Knight

Nyck Caution

Tobi Lou

Ric Wilson

Deal Casino

Mkultra

Get all the information on the festival here.