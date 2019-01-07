The lineup for the 2019 Governors Ball music festival has just been announced. It includes Tyler, The Creator, the Strokes, Florence + The Machine, Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas, the 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Charli XCX, Noname, Brockhampton, U.S. Girls, Jorja Smith, Soccer Mommy, Vince Staples, Mitski, and more. The ninth annual festival will take place from 5/31 to 6/02 on New York’s Randall’s Island Park. Check out the full Governors Ball lineup below.
