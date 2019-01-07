Straight edge, you’d have to imagine, means something completely different when you come from Bogotá, Colombia, a place scarred and shaped by the cocaine trade and the ensuing drug wars. Raw Brigade are a straight-edge hardcore band from Bogotá, and they play with a heavy chest-puffed-out urgency that recalls the early days of New York hardcore.

The band’s been around for a few years, and their last release was last year’s excellently titled EP Kicking Your Face. They’ve got a new 12″ coming out sometime soon, and they’ve just shared two muscular, straightforward songs, “The Trap” and “The Job,” both of which are about a minute long. Listen to them below.

<a href="http://sixfeetunderrecords.bandcamp.com/album/sfu120-raw-brigade-the-trap-the-job-album-demos" target="_blank">SFU120 – RAW BRIGADE – The Trap/The Job (album demos) by Six Feet Under Records</a>

That new 12″ is coming soon on Six Feet Under Records.