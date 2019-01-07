Wayne Coyne Gets Married In His Plastic Bubble

Of Wayne Coyne’s many elaborate gimmicks over the years, he’s perhaps best-known for rolling atop the audience in a giant plastic bubble at Flaming Lips concerts. Although the bubble is not always a part of the Lips’ stage show — or anyhow, it didn’t make an appearance last time I saw the Lips at Outside Lands 2014 — he seems to have found a new use for it: holy matrimony.

Coyne, 57, got married to his longtime girlfriend Katy Weaver, 30, Saturday in Oklahoma City. As he writes on Instagram, “Yesssss!!!! This past Saturday ( January 5 2019❤️❤️🔱🔱❤️❤️) Miss Katy @katyweaver and I were married in a glorious rooftop ceremony on the roof at @plentymercantile in downtown OKC!!!” What Coyne does not mention is that he and Weaver were married inside a bubble. In fact, you can’t even see the bubble in Coyne’s accompanying photo on Instagram.

There was definitely a bubble, though. Lips fan account the Future Heart posted images from the ceremony that better illustrate the whole bubble thing. They write, “Congratulations to Wayne and Katy . . . . . . world’s first couple to get married in a bubble?” The Future Heart also notes that Coyne’s longtime Lips bandmate Steven Drozd performed music from Stravinsky at the ceremony.

Billboard points out that Weaver, who is expecting the couple’s first child, is a friend of Lips collaborator Miley Cyrus, who liked a number of Instagram posts about the ceremony.

Have a look at the bubble nuptials in all their splendor below, and revisit our recent interview with Coyne reviewing 2018.

Congratulations to Wayne and Katy . . .

. . . world's first couple to get married in a bubble? pic.twitter.com/porZsj2tp0 — The Future Heart (@TheFutureHeart) January 6, 2019