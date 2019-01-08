Balms – “Mirror”

San Francisco trio Balms are gearing up to self-release their debut album Mirror early next month. Back in November, they impressed us with the very good advance single “Candle,” And today we’re getting its follow-up, “Mirror.”

The title track amplifies the band’s dreamy nightmare pop, which they’ve rather awkwardly dubbed “dreamare.” It’s a moody, guttural yet syrupy opus that plays with the Pink Floyd-coined idea of “delicate thunder.” And the lyrics, lofty and serpentine, lean into the concept album’s lustful ambitions.

Listen below and take a look at the Mirror tracklist as well as upcoming tour dates. Let’s hope track 8 is actually about Tommy Wiseau’s smash drama The Room.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nothing In”

02 “Bones”

03 “Dark Rider”

04 “Plane”

05 “No One Is A Way Down”

06 “I Feel Fine”

07 “Mirror”

08 “The Room”

09 “Hands Out”

10 “Candle”

11 “Setting Sun”

TOUR DATES:

01/29 Sacramento, CA @ The Blue Lamp

01/30 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

01/31 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill (Record Release Show)

02/01 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

02/02 Long Beach, CA @ 4th Street Vine

02/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex (Part Time Punks)

02/05 Tijuana, MX @ Moustache Bar

02/07 Mexical, MX @ Taberna Lebaron

02/08 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

02/10 Tuscon, AZ @ Hotel Congress

02/12 Austin, TX @ Electric Church

02/13 Denton, TX @ Backyard On Bell

02/14 Kansas City, MO @ House Show

02/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimer’s

02/16 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

02/18 Indianapolis, MN @ Healers

02/19 Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits

02/20 Columbus, OH @ Fairy Garden

02/21 Cleveland, OH @ Blank Slate

02/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Black Forge

02/23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Ashbury Park Brewery

02/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Ortliebs

02/25 New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge

02/26 Boston, MA @ Obrien’s

02/27 Providence, RI @ AS220

02/28 New Haven, CT @ NG2BC

03/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

03/02 Montclair, NJ @ The Meat Locker

03/03 Flemington, NJ @ House Show

03/04 Philadelphia, PA @ The Pharmacy

03/05 Baltimore, MD @ CCArts

03/06 Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony

03/07 Richmond, VA @ House Show

03/08 Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

03/09 Nashville, TN @ Betty’s

03/10 Chattanooga, TN @ JJs Bohemia

03/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Bakery

03/12 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

03/13 New Orleans, LA @ Banks St Bar

03/14 Houston, TX @ Leon’s Lounge

03/15-03/16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 Albuquerque, NM @ House Show

03/18 Denver, CO @ SCMC

03/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive

03/20-03/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

Mirror is out 2/1. Pre-order it here.