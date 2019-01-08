Balms – “Mirror”

San Francisco trio Balms are gearing up to self-release their debut album Mirror early next month. Back in November, they impressed us with the very good advance single “Candle,” And today we’re getting its follow-up, “Mirror.”
The title track amplifies the band’s dreamy nightmare pop, which they’ve rather awkwardly dubbed “dreamare.” It’s a moody, guttural yet syrupy opus that plays with the Pink Floyd-coined idea of “delicate thunder.” And the lyrics, lofty and serpentine, lean into the concept album’s lustful ambitions.
Listen below and take a look at the Mirror tracklist as well as upcoming tour dates. Let’s hope track 8 is actually about Tommy Wiseau’s smash drama The Room.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Nothing In”
02 “Bones”
03 “Dark Rider”
04 “Plane”
05 “No One Is A Way Down”
06 “I Feel Fine”
07 “Mirror”
08 “The Room”
09 “Hands Out”
10 “Candle”
11 “Setting Sun”
TOUR DATES:
01/29 Sacramento, CA @ The Blue Lamp
01/30 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
01/31 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill (Record Release Show)
02/01 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place
02/02 Long Beach, CA @ 4th Street Vine
02/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex (Part Time Punks)
02/05 Tijuana, MX @ Moustache Bar
02/07 Mexical, MX @ Taberna Lebaron
02/08 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
02/10 Tuscon, AZ @ Hotel Congress
02/12 Austin, TX @ Electric Church
02/13 Denton, TX @ Backyard On Bell
02/14 Kansas City, MO @ House Show
02/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimer’s
02/16 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
02/18 Indianapolis, MN @ Healers
02/19 Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits
02/20 Columbus, OH @ Fairy Garden
02/21 Cleveland, OH @ Blank Slate
02/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Black Forge
02/23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Ashbury Park Brewery
02/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Ortliebs
02/25 New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge
02/26 Boston, MA @ Obrien’s
02/27 Providence, RI @ AS220
02/28 New Haven, CT @ NG2BC
03/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville
03/02 Montclair, NJ @ The Meat Locker
03/03 Flemington, NJ @ House Show
03/04 Philadelphia, PA @ The Pharmacy
03/05 Baltimore, MD @ CCArts
03/06 Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony
03/07 Richmond, VA @ House Show
03/08 Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records
03/09 Nashville, TN @ Betty’s
03/10 Chattanooga, TN @ JJs Bohemia
03/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Bakery
03/12 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse
03/13 New Orleans, LA @ Banks St Bar
03/14 Houston, TX @ Leon’s Lounge
03/15-03/16 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 Albuquerque, NM @ House Show
03/18 Denver, CO @ SCMC
03/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive
03/20-03/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
Mirror is out 2/1. Pre-order it here.