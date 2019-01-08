Hand Habits – “placeholder” Video

In 2017, Meg Duffy released their first album as Hand Habits, the subtle Wildly Idle (Humble Before The Void), which came on the back of Duffy’s work as a session musician for the likes of Kevin Morby and Weyes Blood.

Now, Duffy is ready to release their second album as Hand Habits: placeholder will be out in March. “A big aspect of my songwriting and the way I move through the world depends on my relationships with people. The songs on placeholder are about accountability and forgiveness,” Duffy said in a press release. “These are all real stories. I don’t fictionalize much.”

Today, they’re sharing the album’s title track. It’s grander in scope than anything on the debut, more intricate and unspooling but still intensely focused. “I was just a placeholder/ A place and nothing more/ I was just a placeholder with nothing to stand for” Duffy sings.

It comes attached to a music video directed by Madeline Kenney that finds Duffy on a dock getting ready to set sail. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “placeholder”

02 “can’t calm down”

03 “pacify”

04 “jessica”

05 “yr heart [reprise]”

06 “heat”

07 “are you serious?”

08 “wildfire”

09 “what’s the use”

10 “guardrail/pwrline”

11 “what lovers do”

12 “the book on how to change part ii”

placeholder is out 3/1 via Saddle Creek Records. Pre-order it here.