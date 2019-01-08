Kate Bush Clarifies: “I Am Not A Tory Supporter”

Kate Bush wants you to know that she’s not a Tory. Why does she feel the need to clarify this? Because of a 2016 interview with Maclean’s, in which the notoriously reclusive artist seemed to endorse conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May while answering a question about Hillary Clinton and the fear of women’s power:

We have a female prime minister here in the UK. I actually really like her and think she’s wonderful. I think it’s the best thing that’s happened to us in a long time. She’s a very intelligent woman but I don’t see much to fear. I will say it is great to have a woman in charge of the country. She’s very sensible and I think that’s a good thing at this point in time.

Bush didn’t make any further comment at the time. But now, as the The Guardian reports, because the quote “keeps being used,” she’s decided to address her rumored support of the Conservative Party in a post on her official website entitled “Clarification,” arguing that the quote was used out of context.

“Over the years, I have avoided making political comments in interviews. My response to the interviewer was not meant to be political but rather was in the defence of women in power,” Bush writes. “I felt he was putting a really negative slant on powerful women, referring to a witch hunt involving Hilary Clinton. In response I said that we had a woman in charge of our country, and that I felt it was a good thing to have women in power.”

“I should have been clearer when I then said it was the best thing that had happened to us for a long time — because I greatly disliked the behaviour of the previous PM, who at that point I felt had abandoned us and everybody felt angry and let down,” Bush continues. “Again with no response from me to the latest resurfacing of this article, it could make it seem like I am a tory supporter which I want to make clear I am not.”

Read her full statement below.

Clarification It’s been very exciting to hear all the positive feedback around the Remastered project and the lyric book. Thank you so much for embracing both of them. It means a great deal to everyone involved. I didn’t do any interviews for either project hoping that the work could speak for itself. I read some articles that included a number of inaccuracies and usually I don’t respond. However I do feel I need to address one story which came from a phone interview I did two years ago. I was very disappointed that the use of a quote out of context was timed with the release of the live album and it seemed as if the focus went onto the quote rather than the work. It was deeply frustrating. At the time I discussed the idea of responding to it with close friends and we all agreed it was best to let it go. It seems the quote keeps being used and so I’d like to present my side of the story. Over the years, I have avoided making political comments in interviews. My response to the interviewer was not meant to be political but rather was in the defence of women in power. I felt he was putting a really negative slant on powerful women, referring to a witch hunt involving Hilary Clinton. In response I said that we had a woman in charge of our country, and that I felt it was a good thing to have women in power. I should have been clearer when I then said it was the best thing that had happened to us for a long time – because I greatly disliked the behaviour of the previous PM, who at that point I felt had abandoned us and everybody felt angry and let down. Again with no response from me to the latest resurfacing of this article, it could make it seem like I am a tory supporter which I want to make clear I am not. I won’t be commenting further on this, but feel it’s become so pervasive that I felt I needed to clarify this matter once and for all. Happy New Year, Kate

Kate Bush just released her Remastered box set and a book of lyrics at the end of last year.