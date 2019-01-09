Natalie Prass – “Wild Horses” (Prefab Sprout Cover)

Aside from releasing acclaimed albums such as 2015’s self-titled and last year’s The Future And The Past, Natalie Prass has proven herself adept at adapting other people’s music — mainly via the Side By Side EP, which featured her takes on tracks by Grimes, Anita Baker, and Simon & Garfunkel among others.

Today Prass presents another cover. This time she’s interpreting “Wild Horses” — not the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses,” but rather the “Wild Horses” from Prefab Sprout’s 1990 opus Jordan: The Comeback. The recording is available exclusively through Amazon Music, who’ve helpfully also included official live footage of Prass performing “Wild Horses” at Chop Suey in Seattle. She’s done a good job of capturing that elusive Paddy McAloon vibe.

Prass is beginning a run of shows opening for Kacey Musgraves tonight. Along with those tour dates, below you can find the studio audio and live video — and, why the hell not, Prefab Sprout’s original too.

TOUR DATES:

01/09: Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre#

01/10: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater#

01/11: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall#

01/12: Montreal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre#

01/15: Portland, ME @ State Theatre#

01/17: Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre#

01/18: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore#

01/19: Boston, MA @ Wang Center#

01/23: Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

01/24: Washington, DC @ The Anthem#

01/25: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre#

01/26: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre#

05/3-5: Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

# – with Kacey Musgraves