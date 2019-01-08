R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation In Atlanta After Surviving R. Kelly

After watching Lifetime’s poignant Surviving R. Kelly documentary, many viewers took it upon themselves to take action. The Fulton County District Attorney’s phone lines became flooded with residents demanding something be done regarding R. Kelly’s decades of alleged abuse of minors. The DA’s office listened to the public outcry, as TMZ is reporting that they’ve launched an investigation into the overwhelming allegations made against the Chicago native.

The report goes on to state that the investigation is a direct result of the harrowing claims made in the six-part docuseries. Investigators have already started reaching out to several survivors and the families who came forward to share their experiences with the world, including Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Asante McGee and the parents of Joycelyn Savage.

Law enforcement is searching for information from anyone who lived in Kelly’s former Atlanta mansion, or individuals who may have worked with the 51-year-old and have knowledge of what went on inside.

Billboard has reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. R. Kelly’s camp provided a “no comment” on the matter.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.