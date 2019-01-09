All this week Ryan Adams has been teasing the release of three albums this year, evoking the memory of his 2005 triumvirate Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights, and 29. Somewhat confusingly, he’s been leaking information about these releases through political journalists such as NBC’s Katy Tur and Politico’s Jake Sherman. That continues today, as further Adams news appears in Jacqueline Alemany’s daily Washington Post newsletter “Power Up,” a feature ostensibly dedicated to covering “The White House, Capitol Hill, the courts, K Street, the agencies, the Pentagon, and the media.”

Today’s “Power Up” has the details on Big Colors, the first of the three Adams releases promised this year. (The second is called Wednesdays; the third title has yet to be revealed.) Big Colors is out in April on Blue Note and Capitol in cooperation with Adams’ own Pax-Am label, co-produced by Beatriz Artola, Adams, and Don Was. Industry veteran Was, who became president of the famed jazz label Blue Note in 2012, shared this quote with the Post:

I wish everyone could witness the awe-inspiring sight of Ryan Adams recording in the studio . . . the endless flow of brilliant ideas is mind blowing and he’s clearly tapped into the deepest reaches of the Creative Ether. His forthcoming album(s) elevate his art form to a whole new stratosphere and it’s an honor and a thrill for all of us at Blue Note Records to work with him. Oh yeah . . . one other thing: he’s the most underrated guitarist in rock n roll.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Big Colors”

02 “Do Not Disturb”

03 “It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud”

04 “Fuck The Rain”

05 “Doylestown Girl”

06 “Dreaming You Backwards”

07 “I Surrender”

08 “What Am I”

09 “Power”

10 “Showtime”

11 “In It For The Pleasure”

12 “Middle of the Line”

13 “I’m Sorry and I Love You”

14 “Manchester”

15 “Summer Rain”

UPDATE: Another political journalist, Anthony Mason of CBS, has revealed details for Wednesday. The album features appearances by Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, and Benmont Tench. No word on the release date yet.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Walk In The Dark”

02 “Who Is Gonna Love Me Now, If Not You”

03 “So Anyways”

04 “Wednesdays”

05 “Lost In Time”

06 “It’s Not That Kind Of Night”

07 “Somewhere It’s Spring”

08 “Poison & Pain”

09 “Nobody Wins”

10 “Momma”

11 “When You Cross Over”

12 “Birmingham”

13 “Like A Heatwave”

14 “Red & Orange Special”

15 “Magic Trick”

16 “Pennsylvania Moon”

17 “Take Me Home”

. @TheRyanAdams is releasing three new albums this year (3!). The first is called BIG COLORS. Here’s the cover. Can’t wait to dive in. pic.twitter.com/pKsZd4jYu9 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 8, 2019

>@TheRyanAdams’ 2nd of 3 albums out this year will be called “Wednesdays” pic.twitter.com/EtaQBcBNQi — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 8, 2019

Happy Wednesday! Here’s the track list for “Wednesdays” -the 2nd of 3 albums @TheRyanAdams will release this year. The album will also feature @EmmylouSongbird @JasonIsbell & @benchten – now that’s exciting! pic.twitter.com/xjkHHmEkJa — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) January 9, 2019

Big Colors is out 4/19 via Pax-Am/Blue Note/Capitol.