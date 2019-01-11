Gesaffelstein – “Lost In The Fire” (Feat. The Weeknd)

Gessafelstein, the French producer perhaps best known for working on Kanye West’s Yeezus, produced two tracks on the Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy last year. All this week Gessafelstein (born Mike Lévy) and the Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye, but you knew that) have been teasing another song together called “Lost In The Fire.” That song is here, in conjunction with a new episode of the Weeknd’s Beats 1 radio show Memento Mori.

“Lost In The Fire” presumably appears on Hyperion, Gessafelstein’s upcoming album for new label home Columbia Records. As for the Weeknd, since November he’s been teasing a new album known as Chapter VI. It’s unclear whether that’s a working title or the official name for the project. Also a mystery: Will Chapter VI contain any material from the scrapped “upbeat” album he was planning to release last year before his breakup with Selena Gomez?

That remains to be seen. According to a press release promoting the Apple radio show, Tesfaye is currently in New York “finding inspiration for the new album.” In the meantime, listen to “Lost In The Fire” below.

Hyperion is out this year on Columbia.