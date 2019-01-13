Big Boi is the latest act confirmed for the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta, along with Travis Scott and headliner Maroon 5. The NFL shared the announcement today. Last month TMZ reported that Big Boi and Cardi B were “in talks” to perform the event. As Pitchfork reports, Travis Scott recently revealed a deal with the NFL to donate $500,000 to the social justice organization Dream Corps. The Super Bowl LIII will take place in Atlanta on 2/3. Justin Timberlake headlined the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show with a Prince hologram.