Aphex Twin Announces NYC Show In April

Aphex Twin is playing a show in New York City on 4/11. It’s the producer’s first show there is quite a while, and it’s happening right before Richard D. James heads to the opposite coast to play Coachella for two weekends.

The show will take place at the new-ish venue Avant Gardener in Bushwick. Tickets go on sale at 10AM EST this Friday (1/18), though there’s an email pre-sale going on two days before on 1/16. More information available here.

As with most things Aphex-related these days, this show was teased beforehand with some posters in Brooklyn.