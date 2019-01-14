Jawbox Announce Reunion Tour

Jawbox back! Jawbox were one of the greatest bands to come out of the DC post-hardcore underground of the late ’80s and early ’90s, and that scene produced a whole lot of great bands. Jawbox got together in 1989 and broke up in 1997, and other than a random-ass 2009 one-off performance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, they have not played together since. So it is extremely fucking badass to learn that they are now reuniting for a quick North American club tour.

Jawbox’s sound, a weirdly sensual blur of discordant guitars and quizzical moaning, helped shape the aesthetic of underground rock in ’90s America. And the band’s discography is just pure gold. They released two albums on homegrown DC indie giant Dischord and then became the rare band to leap out of that world and onto a major label, releasing two more on Atlantic. After their breakup, frontman J. Robbins founded the similarly excellent Burning Airlines, and he’s also played with other bands and carved out a niche as one of our greatest indie rock producers. And it will be a total blast to see him back with his old bandmates, playing old songs that have not aged one bit.

Here’s the itinerary for the Jawbox reunion tour:

6/14 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

6/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

7/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

7/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

7/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

7/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

7/19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

7/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

7/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

7/27 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

No word on future Jawbox plans after the tour is over, but fingers crossed.