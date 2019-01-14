Daphni – “Thriller”

Dan Snaith is hopefully finishing up a new Caribou album right now, but however he’s been spending his time, he found a few moments for a fun side project. Under his Daphni alias, Snaith has delivered a seven-minute dance remix of Michael Jackson’s world-dominating 1983 hit “Thriller.” It’s quite the odyssey, a recording that uses Quincy Jones’ disco backbeat for lots of different sounds and moods without losing the essential (undead?) pulse from the core of the original.

Below, Daphnie’s “Thriller” is available to stream or as a free download.