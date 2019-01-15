Xiu Xiu – “Pumpkin Attack On Mommy And Daddy” Video

Next month, art-pop freaks Xiu Xiu are releasing their latest album, Girl With Basket Of Fruit. We heard its lead single, “Scisssssssors,” late last year and today the amorphous band are sharing another new track from it, “Pumpkin Attack On Mommy And Daddy.” Per a press release, this one was primarily written by Angela Seo with contributions from Jamie Stewart and Elliott Reed. It’s a feverish electronic breakdown punctuated by spoken word rants.
The song comes with a music video that was directed by Seo and Anna Lian Tes. It’s a continuation of their visuals for “Scisssssssors,” repeating some of the same themes while adding more layers to the surreal and visceral imagery featuring tied-up bodies and brooms for hands and forced greens eating.
Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/08 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Theater at the Andy Warhol Museum
05/01 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/03 Shreveport, LA @ Minicine?
05/05 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/07 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
05/08 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
05/11 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
05/12 New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge
05/13 Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome
05/14 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
05/15 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/16 Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
05/17 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
05/18 Davenport, IA @ Daytrotter (Livestream Session)
05/18 Rock Island, IL @ ROZZ-TOX
05/19 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
05/20 Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
05/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/22 Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective
05/23 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
05/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Girl With Basket Of Fruit is out 2/8 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.