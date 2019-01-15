Xiu Xiu – “Pumpkin Attack On Mommy And Daddy” Video

Next month, art-pop freaks Xiu Xiu are releasing their latest album, Girl With Basket Of Fruit. We heard its lead single, “Scisssssssors,” late last year and today the amorphous band are sharing another new track from it, “Pumpkin Attack On Mommy And Daddy.” Per a press release, this one was primarily written by Angela Seo with contributions from Jamie Stewart and Elliott Reed. It’s a feverish electronic breakdown punctuated by spoken word rants.

The song comes with a music video that was directed by Seo and Anna Lian Tes. It’s a continuation of their visuals for “Scisssssssors,” repeating some of the same themes while adding more layers to the surreal and visceral imagery featuring tied-up bodies and brooms for hands and forced greens eating.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/08 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Theater at the Andy Warhol Museum

05/01 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/03 Shreveport, LA @ Minicine?

05/05 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/07 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

05/08 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/11 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

05/12 New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

05/13 Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome

05/14 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

05/15 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/16 Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

05/17 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/18 Davenport, IA @ Daytrotter (Livestream Session)

05/18 Rock Island, IL @ ROZZ-TOX

05/19 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

05/20 Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

05/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/22 Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective

05/23 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

05/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Girl With Basket Of Fruit is out 2/8 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.