Wild Nothing – “Blue Wings”

Wild Nothing, the shimmering dream-pop project of Virginia native Jack Tatum, released the album Indigo last year. Today, Wild Nothing is back with a new standalone single. “Blue Wings,” which was originally written for Indigo, is another polished new wave reverie right in Tatum’s wheelhouse. Quoth the man himself:

There were a number of songs that were kicking when I was finishing Indigo and “Blue Wings” was very nearly included. I had sent the album off to mastering, but the song didn’t sit right with me and I decided, at the last possible moment, to leave it off the album. It’s intentionally a very bittersweet sounding song. I asked Ben Talmi who did the string arrangements on “Shadow” to help out with this very simple dissonant string part I was hearing in my head which is now my favorite element in the track. It’s a song about walking through to the other side of crippling self-doubt with the help of someone you love. It’s a reminder to myself not to let things spiral, hard as it may be at times.