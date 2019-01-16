DAWN – “Sauce”

Next week, R&B experimentalist Dawn Richard is releasing her latest album as DAWN, New Breed. She shared the title track from it back when it was announced in November, but otherwise we haven’t heard much from it. Today, though, Richard is sharing its second single, “Sauce,” which was co-produced by Cole M.G.N. and Hudson Mohawke.

“‘Sauce’ is about women taking pride in their prowess, and about being raised to celebrate my skin,” DAWN said in a statement. “I lost focus of that when so many men degraded and disrespected my brown skin. ‘Sauce’ is about being bathed in your own beauty, being sexy for you. The new breed of women are unapologetic about sex and the way they choosing to express themselves.”

Listen below.

New Breed is out 1/25 via Local Action Records. Pre-order it here.