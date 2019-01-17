Active Bird Community – “Somewhere” (Feat. Samia)

Brooklyn band Active Bird Community specialize in punchy meat-and-potatoes indie rock powered by nervous tension. As with prior songs “Spend The Night” and “Dead Legs,” new single “Somewhere” is a reminder of how satisfying a song like that can be.

“Somewhere” is the band’s first single since last year’s Barsuk LP Amends. A duet with Samia (pictured above with the band), it resembles Pixies in its deployment of quiet-loud dynamics, guy-girl vocal interplay, and finger-in-the-socket lead guitar work. The chorus implies some sort of betrayal: “When you try to believe, but it makes you wanna leave/ Oh it makes you wanna be somewhere where I am not.” It hits the spot.

Via email, Active Bird Community’s Andrew Wolfson explains that the backdrop of the song is his recovery from alcoholism:

“Somewhere” is a song about escapism. I wrote it during a time in my life when I experienced the most intense effects of alcoholism and depression. I’m happy to say I’ve been alcohol-free for over a year and I plan to spend the rest of my life that way. I feel extremely lucky to have had Samia breathe new life into this song and help turn it into something of its own.

Samia adds:

“Somewhere” is so powerfully sincere. Andrew’s voice is heartbreaking and his lyrics are, somehow, ambiguous without leaving anything unsaid. It’s an honor to sing on this song and to know this band.

Listen below, where you can also find Active Bird Community’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

01/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

01/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Mint

01/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

01/23 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

01/24 – London, UK @ Boston Music Room

01/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

01/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

01/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up Du Label

01/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

01/30 – Koln, Germany @ Blue Shell

01/31 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotov Skybar

02/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

03/01 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

03/02 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

“Somewhere” is out officially 1/18 via Barsuk.