Rey Washam shared an unearthed demo with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic from 1992, when Grohl and Novoselic were in Nirvana. The recording includes an early version of “Scentless Apprentice” from Nirvana’s 1993 album In Utero. “At the Nirvana rehearsal studio. Dave was obviously new to guitar , but had some songs he wanted to try out with a band,” Washam writes in the description.

The recording is a clip from a two-hour jam session. “Dave made the right decision to have Taylor play drums in Foo Fighters and not me,” Washam adds. “He never asked me to play with him again after that night. I still think he’s a good guy.”

Listen to the demo below and listen for “Scentless Apprentice” at 24:35.