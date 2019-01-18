Kanye West Reportedly Interviewed For David Letterman’s Netflix Talk Show

Kanye West has reportedly been interviewed for David Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, per Vulture. The talk apparently took place this past Monday at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. Sources tell Vulture that a lot of the discussion involved mental health. Reports from attendees also note that Kim Kardashian West was in attendance as well.

Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction debuted on Netflix in early 2018 featuring extended sit-down discussions with Barack Obama, Jay-Z, George Clooney, Tina Fey, Howard Stern, and Malala Yousafzai. Last month, it was confirmed that the show would be returning for a second season, which is expected to air this summer.