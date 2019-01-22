Last year, Giana Caliolo released their debut album as Calicoco, Float, which has a wide breadth but generally lands on songs with warm guitar tones that have a wandering, intimate nature which makes it feel like the self-discovery is happening as its being written. One of the album’s highlights, “Anchor Park,” prickles and expands, lurching forward towards a dramatic finish.

In the new music video for it, directed by Kyle Richard McCarthy, Caliolo plays a reporter, sneaking around while waiting for a narrative to take hold. There’s something about imitating this interrogative form that brings out the creeping unease in Caliolo’s writing. “I was always there/ It all started there,” they sing, likening personal revelation to a creature darting around corners unable to be completely grasped.

“When I was writing ‘Anchor Park,’ I was trying to confront some of my early shame, fears, and anxieties that have followed me into adulthood, some of which touch upon sexuality and gender,” Caliolo says in a press release. “I had this vision of going back to the park as an adult to acknowledge some of these things. It was honestly so cathartic to play an alter-ego and face those demons head on. I love the way Kyle was able to create a narrative to tie it all together. He really did it with such eloquence and charm.”

Watch the video and check out the whole album below.

<a href="http://calicoco.bandcamp.com/album/float" target="_blank">Float by Calicoco</a>

LIVE DATES:

02/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Bushwick Public House (w/ Good Looking Friends, Leight Blumer)

02/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Couchtown (w/ No Thank You, Absinthe Father, Ready Now, Earth Telephone)

Float is out now via Dadstache Records.