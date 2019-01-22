Spiral Stairs – “HYP-NO-TIZED”

It’s Pavement solo album announce day! This morning, Stephen Malkmus announced his first non-Jicks solo album since his 2001 self-titled debut, an electronic offering called Groove Denied. And now his Pavement co-founder Spiral Stairs, aka Scott Kannberg, is here to detail his own new LP.

Spiral’s new one is called We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized, and it’s out 3/22, a week after the Malkmus album. He’s kicking off the rollout with the title track of sorts, “HYP-NO-TIZED,” a rampaging rocker backed by agitated horns and a gang chorus that replies to his calls of “Do you wanna be hypnotized?” with “Yeah, we wanna be hypnotized!” He definitely gets his point across, and the music is a refreshing change of pace for Spiral Stairs.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hyp-No-Tized”

02 “The Fool”

03 “Diario”

04 “Them Cold Eyes”

05 “Hold On (Til I Figure It Out)”

06 “Fingerprintz”

07 “BTG”

08 “Dear Husband”

09 “Swampland”

10. Borderline”

We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized is out 3/22 on Nine Mile Records. Pre-order it here.